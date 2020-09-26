Gritman Medical Center in Moscow announced Friday that the positivity rate of its COVID-19 testing the past seven days is 9.7 percent, and three patients with positive tests have been admitted to the hospital for inpatient care.
The hospital’s 14-day positivity rate is reported as 6.92 percent, indicating a sharp rise in the past seven days. According to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, the national positivity rate decreased from 5.1 percent to 4.8 percent for the week ending Sept. 19.
The three hospitalizations are the first reported by the hospital. The number is cumulative, and not necessarily reflective of the number currently hospitalized. That number was not released by the hospital.
While no deaths have been reported in the county by the Public Health – Idaho North Central District, an obituary for longtime Moscow resident Maynard Fosberg, 101, indicated Fosberg died Sept. 18 because of the effects of the coronavirus.
Gritman reported that 15,157 tests with results have been processed since the spring, reflecting the cumulative count of all COVID-19 samples by Gritman, Gritman/Moscow Family Medicine and the University of Idaho testing site operated in partnership with Gritman.
The hospital plans to release testing data weekly moving forward, according to a news release.
Thirty-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Latah County — the largest single-day number since the pandemic started, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District. Thirty-one cases were reported Thursday.
Thirty-one of the 33 cases Friday are people ages 18-29, one girl is 13-17 and another girl is 5-12. The new cases bring the county total to 410, with 395 confirmed and 15 probable.
Of the 410 cases, 227 people have recovered. Sixty-five percent of the total cases, or 268 cases, are people 18-29.
Whitman County received 28 positive test results for the second straight day Friday, bringing the county total to 1,240. Of the 28 cases, 19 are 20-39 and nine are younger than 20, according to Whitman County Public Health.
One previously reported positive person remains hospitalized and all others are stable and self-isolating. There have been three hospitalizations total in Whitman County since the pandemic started.
Whitman County has no reported deaths because of COVID-19.
The Washington National Guard will offer COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic Washington State University employees starting Tuesday.
Screenings will be provided at no cost to faculty, administrative professional, classified staff and nonstudent temporary and hourly employees working in Whitman County.
The Washington National Guard, which also is providing COVID-19 testing at no charge to WSU students, will operate testing sites from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays weekly. The testing site on Sept. 29 and 30 is near The Hills on Grand apartment complex at 2905 N Grand Ave.
On Oct. 1 and 2, testing will be available at the LJ Smith parking lot at 1935 Ott Road. National Guard staff will also conduct testing at Beasley Coliseum on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Employees are to use the Orchard Drive entrance and free on-street parking will be available on Fairway Lane.