Gritman to open testing site

The COVID-19 drive-through testing site at Gritman Medical Center’s Martin Wellness Center on the south end of Moscow will close Friday and a new drive-through site on Jackson Street — southwest of Gritman in the hospital’s overflow parking lot — will open Monday.
Peter Mundt, Gritman director of community relations and marketing, said the new site will operate 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 10-4 on the weekend.
The new site will collect test samples for COVID-19, strep throat and influenza because all three can have similar symptoms, Mundt said. He said the patient’s doctor will determine which disease the patient will be tested for but he expects most test orders will be for all three to rule out illnesses.
“The symptoms overlap so much,” said Gritman Chief Medical Officer John Brown. “It just makes sense to have one spot where you can get tested for three.”
Mundt said testing for all three at one location is more convenient for patients and will helps limit potential spread of the diseases. The Gritman medical staff have appropriate personal protective equipment to administer the three tests.
Mundt said medical staff will swab deep into the nasal cavity for a COVID-19 test, the front part of the nose when testing for the flu and the throat for strep throat.
Mundt said drivers will enter the site on Jackson Street. Awnings will be set up for drivers to pull under and nurses will collect samples from drivers while they are in their vehicle. Drivers will then exit back onto Jackson Street. Signs will be posted to direct drivers to and from the site.
Mundt said the move from the Martin Wellness Center to the Jackson Street location was for staffing, infrastructure and accessibility reasons.
He said the new location is closer to the hospital and will be more convenient for laboratory couriers to process and record samples at Gritman and for other staff to move between the hospital and the drive-through testing site. The site is also more centrally located in Moscow as opposed to the Martin Wellness Center, which is located on the south end of town on West Palouse River Drive.
The site is also much closer to power, lighting, security, data and infrastructure.
Mundt said Jackson Street is a high priority when it comes to snow plowing and Gritman snow plow equipment is staged at the hospital making it convenient to plow the site.
Moving the site away from the Martin Wellness Center will allow public programs at the center to resume, Mundt said.
Patients must have a physician’s order to be tested at the drive-through site, and must present an insurance card if the patient has insurance and photo identification at the site.
Mundt said Gritman asks patients to allow at least three days for test results to be posted. Patients can access their results online using the Gritman patient portal. Their primary care provider will also have the results.
