The University of Idaho Faculty Senate has released a proposal for how furloughs expected in the coming fiscal year should be dispensed, including a request that employees earning $40,000 or less a year be exempt.
In mid-May, UI President Scott Green announced the school is considering requiring mandatory furlough for all university employees to help defray budgetary holdbacks related to the pandemic.
Earlier that month, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced a new plan to reduce education funding in the state by about 5 percent in response to the fiscal fallout of COVID-19. The reduction will take effect at the start of fiscal year 2021 on July 1.
In the memo, Green said every employee would be required to take at least 24 hours of furlough. He said that the move would amount to a roughly 3 percent pay cut on average per employee and pledged the school’s highest earners would shoulder the lion’s share of the burden. The memo said university leaders would seek input from the faculty senate and staff council before moving forward.
In an analysis produced by the UI affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers, the union proposed the 526 employees earning $40,000 or less a year be exempt from furlough and salary holdbacks, while those earning $240,000 or more a year accept a 10 percent reduction in pay. On June 3, senate leadership released a response.
“The strong consensus was that the support for this relief come from faculty making more than $60,000 or $70,000 and that the support be progressive where faculty making a higher salary cover more of the cost of relief for the $40,000/year and under category,” the response read.
According to the AFT’s analysis, pay reductions from these low-end earners in the UI’s original plan would have amounted to $201,667 in savings. The AFT’s analysis suggested increasing the burden to those making $90,000 or more a year to cover the difference, with the highest increases on those earning more than $210,000 a year. Under the AFT proposal, Green himself would accept a 10 percent holdback totalling $42,000 of his $420,000 salary.
Union President Dale Graden noted Idaho’s two other publicly funded higher education institutions — Boise and Idaho state universities — opted to exclude employees earning $40,000 or less from their own furlough processes.
According to the Faculty Senate’s proposal, a large percentage of its membership stated they would prefer a one-time salary reduction to a furlough program, “accompanied by a clear admission by the administration that the faculty were being asked to do the same amount of work for less money.” However, others worried university leadership would make “supposed temporary reductions” permanent if they were labeled as such.
“No one expressed confidence or trust in the administration in this matter,” the proposal said.
Graden agreed the term furlough may not be entirely appropriate for what is, in effect, a one-time salary reduction.
“People still are still doing the same work, so I don’t think furlough is a good term,” he said. “It would be helpful if they spoke in real terms, ‘this is what we’re taking out of your pay for every two weeks right now.’ ”
Other requests included in the proposal asked that portions of employee salaries supported by grants not be included in the holdbacks and that a mechanism for “salary reduction relief” be created for those experiencing hardship.
On Tuesday, union leadership released a statement applauding the senate’s proposal.
The cut comes as the UI continues to grapple with budgetary shortfalls of its own, as well as 1 percent and 2 percent holdbacks handed down by the state for fiscal years 2020 and ’21 respectively.
In his mid-May memo, Green said the move would save about $3.3 million to help offset the holdback. The union’s proposal and accompanying spreadsheet estimates savings of more than $4 million. A UI spokesperson said university leadership will likely release a response to the proposal sometime within the next week or so.
UI administrators were unable to comment for this story.
