Despite the cancellations and postponements of countless events in Moscow because of COVID-19 concerns, hundreds are still expected at the Moscow Gun Show on Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
Paul Snider, owner and operator of Lewis Clark Trader in Lewiston, which is hosting the event, said he expects 400 to 500 people to attend throughout the nine-hour event, and that the new coronavirus is a “big concern.”
“Do I think that there is any chance of somebody getting the virus there?” Snider said. “I would say it’s zero. You’ll have a lot better chance of getting struck by lightning and killed coming to the gun show than you will be going to the gun show.”
Snider said not canceling the show has nothing to do with money, but rather that vendors are visiting from outside the area and have motel rooms lined up, making it more difficult to cancel the event.
“I’m as concerned as anybody about this deal,” Snider said. “It’s a tough call.”
Latah County Fairgrounds Manager Jim Logan said the county has not received a request from Snider to cancel the event, which will be held at the Latah County Events Center at the fairgrounds.
“While a majority of March and early April events here at the Latah County Events Center have decided to cancel or reschedule to later dates, several events have decided to continue as planned,” Logan said. “Unless there is a city, county or state order for me to close down the events center, all scheduled events will continue as per the wishes of the individual event organizer. All event organizers have been provided with the most up-to-date recommendations of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.”
Logan said it is still possible that the event be canceled prior to Saturday.
“While we understand and support the social distancing recommendations at this time, there are not any state or local laws which would make it illegal for the promoter to hold such a gathering,” Logan said.
Latah County Commissioner Dave McGraw said he would probably cancel the show if he was Snider, given the recommendations of health experts to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.
Republican Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday that the state was adopting federal guidelines that include avoiding social gatherings of more than 10 people in response to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.
Idaho health officials say 11 people in Idaho have tested positive for COVID-19, but no positive cases have been identified in Latah County.
Little said mandatory measures could eventually be put in place depending on the extent of the virus outbreak, according to the AP.
Snider said Lewis Clark Trader sponsors 20 to 25 Idaho gun shows per year. One was held last weekend in Lewiston that went tremendously and attendance was normal.
He said his gun show scheduled next month in Coeur d’Alene was rescheduled to May after he said Kootenai County Commissioners closed the county fairgrounds until May.
Unless directed to cancel the event by a government order, Snider said the Moscow show will happen.
He said his gun shows scheduled in the next few weeks might be canceled.
