With pandemic-related restrictions continuing to ease in Idaho, Moscow’s weekly farmers market has returned to the city’s Main Street — with some adjustments to allow for social distancing.
Only 50 customers were permitted in the “market footprint” at a given time, which stretches from Sixth to Third streets, and attendees were encouraged to wear face coverings — though perhaps a third obeyed the suggestion.
Moscow Community Events Manager Amanda Argona said the line to enter, starting at the corner of Sixth and Main streets, moved fairly swiftly with the longest wait-times ranging from 15 to 20 minutes. She said the original intent behind limiting the number of attendees was to cut down on crowds. In a normal year, she said many people treat the market as a social event rather than a shopping trip — and that’s a good thing. However this year, with the ongoing pandemic, it’s best if people show up to shop, not to socialize.
Argona said with the success of this first market, she believes it will be appropriate to allow a larger number of attendees through the gates in future markets.
“It was nice to start off with 50,” she said. “I think now that we’ve seen it, I feel really confident about potentially increasing it once we have a debrief with the team and kind of get everyone’s opinion.”
The market also had fewer vendors than usual so they could be spaced apart more generously and booths appeared limited to produce and some home-made items including soaps and sanitizers.
While market traffic was markedly slower than usual, many vendors said it was still a relief to be back.
“It’s been good — I see a lot of people that I’m used to seeing, some of the old customers have returned. It’s just a slower day; slower market,” said owner of Crescent Arrow Farm Terry White. “I deliver stuff to the Co-op too so now I have an excuse to be here for two reasons.”
Impressions from shoppers were generally appreciative that they could once more support market vendors once more. However many said they missed the social element of the market.
“It’s unfortunate it’s as small as it is because I’m sure it cuts down on people’s ability to make their sales worthwhile,” said Gary Hopkins, who was shopping with a small group. “(The market) is not a shopping experience, it’s a community experience — so you’re eliminating the community aspect.”
Others said the relatively empty market was preferable in some ways — though they noted the market’s typical buzzing energy was substantially muted.
“I honestly kind of like it better this way — it’s less congested,” said shopper Kayla Erickesen. “Obviously I wish people could be out here in the masses and a band playing but it’s nice to at least see the farmers getting to contact with a community.”
The market season typically starts in May but was delayed until Saturday in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the city offered a “Motor-in” market where residents could order items from market vendors online that could be picked up each Saturday. City officials said even though the live market has resumed, this service will continue through the season which ends in October.
Argona said she is looking forward to a time when the market can return to business as usual but said health and safety will be the highest priority.
“It’s rough right now for the vendors. As long as we’re metering sales, as long as we’re not allowing samples — I mean, it’s going to affect every vendors’ business differently,” she said. “We do want that market to come back to as normal as possible as quickly and safely as possible because we understand that we’re hampering the vendors and we want them to succeed.”
Argona said she would like to remind the public from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., the market is reserved for those most vulnerable to COVID-19.
