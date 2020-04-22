A team of people is not letting COVID-19 stop them from making sure seniors in Pullman and Whitman County get a hot meal at least twice a week.
Every Tuesday and Friday at Pullman City Hall, staff and volunteers from the Council on Aging and the Pullman Senior Center meet to hand out free meals to residents who arrive. Then, the workers get in their cars and deliver meals to homes in Pullman and throughout Whitman County.
“It really means a lot to people who are shut in,” said volunteer Marlene Stephens, who delivers food with her husband, Rick Stephens.
It is a service that has been going on for years, but ramped up in recent weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic and the state “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
Sonja Hall, the head cook for Council on Aging, said the group is serving four times as many meals as usual in recent weeks. COA Executive Director Paige Collins said they have served upward of 120 meals some days.
On Tuesday, Hall and fellow Council on Aging cook Lynn Morehouse arrived from Colfax at Pullman City Hall with 110 meals of sweet and sour meatballs.
A handful of seniors showed up in their vehicles and were handed their boxes of food. The rest of the food was delivered to Pullman homes and across the Palouse to places like Colton, Uniontown and Albion. The workers and the seniors all wore face masks.
Marlene and Rick Stephens both said they volunteer as delivery drivers because they love serving seniors, and want to help those who are unable to leave the house.
“For some, it’s the only hot meal they will get this week,” Rick Stephens said.
While the food would normally be cooked at the Pullman Senior Center located in city hall, a dishwasher in the facility broke, so the food had to be cooked in Colfax and transported to Pullman in private vehicles.
Those who receive meals do not have to pay, but there is a suggested donation. Marlene Stephens said some grab additional meals for their neighbors or family members. COA also organizes meal distribution in cities throughout Whitman County.
Hall urged anyone interested in receiving meals to get in touch with the Council on Aging. A friend or family member can call the office on a senior’s behalf. There are no income requirements to receive meals.
