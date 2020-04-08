Pullman Regional Hospital has raised $400,000 for its COVID-19 fund to help make up for a projected $10 million loss in revenue.
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories president Ed Schweitzer and his wife, Beatriz, donated $200,000 in gifts to the fund, according to a PRH news release.
“The emergency fund provides the hospital immediate funding for equipment, supplies and hospital operations to offset the loss in revenue from reduced surgical and outpatient procedures — a projected loss of nearly $10 million,” the news release stated.
Early donors also include Mary Steffens Schweitzer, the Steffens Foundation, Gene Apperson and the Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary. More than 150 people have donated medical supplies.
“Community members have donated masks, respirators, and handsewn masks based upon a pattern developed by nuclear medicine technologist, Lyle Lowder,” the news release stated. “The hospital has received more than 3,000 of the ‘Legendary Lyle Masks,’ following the YouTube video instructions.”
The Pacific Northwest Farmers Group donated more than 300 N-95 masks and College Hill Custom Thread’s Coug Store donated 20 percent of online apparel sales to the COVID-19 fund.