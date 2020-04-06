D-day might be upon us for Idaho high school sports, as the state’s board of education could decide today whether or not to keep schools open for the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
There are two possible votes on the agenda when the Idaho State Board of Education will livestream a special meeting at 2 p.m. Pacific today. In its agenda that was posted Friday on the group’s website, it could decide to close all school buildings for the remainder of the academic year. It also could decide to extend its “soft closure” mandate it made March 24 and that continues through April 20 to a date to be determined. The “soft closure” bans buildings from being open but educators should continue distance learning and meals should be distributed to those students and families in need.
“As the pandemic has progressed, additional models and guidance from state health officials indicate the virus is likely to peak in Idaho in late April to early May,” the materials posted on the website read. “At the time the board set (the) April 20 date, it committed to re-evaluate the timeline as the crisis developed in Idaho. The board will have the opportunity to discuss the timeline in light of the updated information as well as additional areas of consideration that have been identified during the Governor’s K-12 Emergency Council meetings.”
What it could mean is two things for high school sports:
If the board decides to close schools for the remainder of the academic year, that would end interscholastic activities as well for the year, which would mean all high school sports would be finished until the new academic year begins.
If the board decides to just extend the “soft closure” to another date, the Idaho High School Activities Association could follow that mandate and push its mandatory suspension/postponement of all activities that ends April 20.
Either way, it seems that definitive action on the spring season could be coming to a head in less than 24 hours.
The IHSAA more than likely would follow the guidance of what the state board says in its meeting.
On Tuesday, the IHSAA extended its suspension of all spring sports activities from April 5 to April 20. That was to fall in line with Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order and the state board’s mandate of all schools remaining closed through that day.
In Idaho, there are 1,101 reported cases of COVID-19, with 10 confirmed deaths, according to state’s website on Sunday evening. According to the coronavirus.idaho.gov website, the total number of people who have been tested in the state is 10,261.
In the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases climbed to 337,620, with a total of 9,619 deaths, as of Sunday evening.
Next door, Washington Interscholastic Activities Association executive director Mick Hoffman announced Thursday a deadline of May 4 to conduct state championships. That state’s governor, Jay Inslee, extended their stay-at-home order also to May 4. In an interview with on Thursday, WIAA sports and activities information director Casey Johnson said that the organization doesn’t want to feel like they are boxed into a certain date, but at the same time acknowledged the May 4 date probably is the last possible hope to be able to conduct spring sports state championships as is.
Currently, spring sports state championships in Idaho are scheduled to be conducted May 14-16 for baseball, and May 15-16 for softball, tennis and track and field.
