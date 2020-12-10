The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Wednesday it has revised its guidance for how long asymptomatic close contacts should quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.
For contacts who do not live in residential congregate settings and are not health care workers, their quarantine can end after day 10 without testing and if no symptoms have been reported.
When testing resources and public health capacity are adequate, quarantine can end after day seven if a test returns a negative result and no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring.
Symptom monitoring, masking, physical distancing and hand hygiene must continue through day 14.
Thirty-one confirmed or probable cases were reported Wednesday in Latah County. This brings the year’s total to 1,807 confirmed cases.
The latest patients include one younger than 5, one between ages 5 and 12, two between ages 13 and 17, eight between ages 18 and 29, five in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s, three in their 60s, three in their 70s, two in their 80s and one in their 90s.
Whitman County received 10 new positive COVID-19 tests Wednesday. This brings this year’s total to 2,496 cases. Four cases are hospitalized and there are no new deaths.
The newest patients include three people younger than 20, four people between ages 20-39, and three people between ages 40-59.