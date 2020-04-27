Idaho’s State Board of Education will discuss state and federal education relief today during the latest in a series of weekly virtual special meetings held in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Board members will discuss the Federal CARES Act which provides about $36 million for both K-12 and post-secondary education in the state. They will also discuss the intended uses of Gov. Brad Little’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.
The meeting begins at 2 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. The public can view the meeting live online at https://www.facebook.com/idsboe/ or residents can call and listen in at (877) 820-7829; the public participation code is 8461895.