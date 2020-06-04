Idaho unemployment backlog continues

An Idaho unemployment claims call center introduced this week was overwhelmed by citizens seeking financial relief after being forced out of work by the coronavirus.
The problems are anticipated to be solved soon at the center intended to help unclog a bottleneck created by a record number of applicants for unemployment benefits, said Gov. Brad Little during his weekly COVID-19 telephone town hall meeting with AARP Idaho.
Callers who don’t get through will likely get a message asking them to call back because all of the agents are busy, said Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier, who joined Little at the event.
“That’s to prevent people from sitting on hold all day long,” Revier said during the meeting dominated by questions about how quickly her department is paying benefits.
Those staffing the center operated by Maximus, a private company, are answering simpler questions and forwarding more complicated inquiries to department employees.
“Many people are actually getting through,” Revier said.
Still, she acknowledged it was too soon to say how long it will take to get through a backlog of claims.
How fast that happens will have a lasting impact as people face the consequences that go with not paying their bills, more than one caller said.
One individual was worried after missing a mortgage payment for the first time ever.
Several times Little said he wasn’t making excuses as he discussed the complexity of processing unemployment claims.
Initially Idaho’s Department of Labor, as well as offices that handle unemployment claims in other states, didn’t have the guidelines to distribute federal money through the new programs created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.
Those programs boost the amount of benefits people receive for certain weeks, increasing the time people are eligible for unemployment and expanding those eligible for benefits.
With any benefit request, there can be as many as 30 to 40 issues to address, such as confirming an applicant’s income, contact information and previous jobs, Little said.
In addition to the call center, the department has added phone lines, hired employees and paid overtime.
“I’m not making any excuses for any of it, but I just want to explain to you that it is complex,” Little said.
The department, at certain points, received 5,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits per day, compared with 1,000 before the pandemic, Revier said. And looking for ways to be more efficient takes time.
“You can’t just pull someone off the street and have them be able to adjudicate an unemployment insurance claim,” she said.
At the same time, the department has to be on the lookout for fraud, Little said, noting that in the state of Washington, foreign cyber criminals took millions of dollars.
Little and Revier said they anticipate having more specific information about timelines by next week.
“Believe me,” Little said. “We have heard you. We are very concerned.”
