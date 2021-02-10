Starting Friday, Walmart pharmacies in Idaho, including the store in Moscow, will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines.
According to a Tuesday news release, those eligible to be inoculated in the state will be able to schedule an appointment through the Walmart website once they become available.
“In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile,” the release said. “Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.”
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in its five-county jurisdiction Tuesday, pushing its regional total to 8,362 cases.
Latah County’s share of new cases was seven, which brings the county’s total to 2,571.
New cases include one person younger than 18 years old, a man and a woman between the ages of 18 and 29, two men in their 30s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s.
Since the pandemic began, 2,319 people in Latah County have recovered from the disease and six people have died. Latah County is the only county in the district to remain in the “moderate” category for transmission risk. Lewis, Clearwater, Idaho and Nez Perce counties are all in the “minimal risk” category.
On the Washington side of the border, Whitman County reported five new cases Tuesday, pushing its in-county total to 3,237.
New cases include one person younger than 20 years old, a man and a woman between the ages of 20 and 39, and one man and one woman between 60 and 79.
Hospitalizations related to the disease in the county remain at 86 and deaths, to date, are unchanged at 37.