BOISE — Legislation terminating Idaho’s coronavirus emergency order passed the Senate State Affairs Committee on a party line vote Tuesday, despite questions regarding its fiscal and practical effects.
The resolution delivers on the promise Senate Republicans made during a three-day special session last August, when they said ending the governor’s emergency declaration would be one of the first issues addressed during the 2021 session.
Unlike a similar House bill that was introduced last week, the Senate resolution includes language to protect and maintain access to federal coronavirus relief funds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“This bill does two things: It ends the state of emergency and it preserves the funding we receive because of the emergency,” said Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, who presented the bill in committee.
“I admit it doesn’t solve all of the restrictions that have been placed on individual freedoms, because not all have been placed on us by the state,” he continued. “But I think we can send a message that the Idaho Legislature is in favor of opening up the economy and letting individuals make their own health care decisions.”
It’s unclear, however, if the resolution actually preserves the federal funding or if it would have any effect on the individual and business restrictions that lawmakers say they want to remove.
The language in the bill says the COVID-19 emergency declaration would immediately terminate “as of the date of passage” of the resolution.
It goes on to say the governor can maintain the declaration to the extent needed to receive federal funding, but not to impose any restrictions on the citizens of Idaho.
“So we terminate (the declaration), but then we ask the governor to not do anything to compromise the funding,” said Rep. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon. “I don’t see how he does that, because the resolution by its very nature terminates it immediately. That really raises a concern for me. How would he preserve the funding on a terminated declaration?”
Gen. Brad Richy, director of the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, told the committee that roughly $20 million in federal funding “would be in jeopardy” if the emergency declaration was repealed.
“That funding would shift to individual communities, to local jurisdictions,” Richy said. “Cities, counties, firefighters, schools and hospitals — they’re the ones who have requested support. They’re the ones we work with to ensure that federal funding is available.”
For example, he noted that federal coronavirus funds have been used to purchase personal protective equipment and ventilators for Idaho hospitals, as well as to pay for the COVID-19 testing/decontamination work and food bank assistance work being performed by the Idaho National Guard.
“All of that is jeopardized (by ending the emergency declaration),” he said. “Disaster funds can only be used during a disaster. If you close the disaster, the funds are no longer available. Once you end the emergency, you’re saying the state no longer needs any federal assistance.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, wondered if there was more at stake with the resolution than funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“Do I need to be concerned at all (that eliminating the emergency declaration) would affect the receipt and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine?” Burgoyne asked.
“Yes, you should be concerned,” Richy said. “There are consequences the state would face based on the lack of a state declaration requesting federal aid with the vaccine distribution.”
The talk about losing potentially millions of dollars in federal funding didn’t appear to be a concern for any of the four individuals who testified on the bill. In fact, their only objection to the bill was that it tried to preserve those dollars.
“My concern with this resolution is that you’ve tied finances to it,” said Craig Campbell, of Boise. “This should be a straightforward; we want the emergency to end. I think the citizens of Idaho are much more concerned about their freedoms than they are about the finances.”
Casey Baker, of Nampa, worried that maintaining the declaration even to the limited extent needed to qualify for federal dollars would necessarily involve more restrictions.
“Federal dollars always have strings attached,” he said.
Richy said the only restriction connected to federal aid is a requirement that the money be spent on an eligible expense, such as ventilators or personal protective gear.
“I don’t know of any restrictions in the current (emergency) proclamation now,” Richy said.
In fact, all of the individual or business restrictions in force at the state level — including limitations on the size of gatherings and on bar and restaurant operations, and the mask requirements at nursing homes — were enacted under the Stage 2 Stay Healthy public health order. That document is entirely separate from the governor’s emergency declaration.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, acknowledged that most of the “public angst” regarding the pandemic restrictions stem from the public health order, rather than the emergency declaration.
Nevertheless, he sees ending the state of emergency as a necessary step toward getting Idaho back to normal.
“We don’t want to risk the federal funding, but we’re willing to risk it to some extent to protect the freedom of our citizens,” he said during Tuesday’s hearing. “That’s the balance we’re trying to strike.”
The committee recommended approval of the resolution on a party line voice vote. It now goes to the full Senate for further action.
