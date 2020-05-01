Idaho’s churches and day cares may reopen for the first time in weeks after Gov. Brad Little allowed a statewide stay-at-home order to expire Thursday, but local groups say even if they do reopen, they expect attendance to be down.
While the expiration of the order, originally implemented to help stem the spread of COVID-19, allows the aforementioned institutions to resume business to a degree, bars, restaurants, gyms and other venues will remain closed until later in the reopening process. Little said the first of four phases in a plan to reopen the state economy will begin today, with subsequent phases planned for future weeks so long as certain criteria are met, including a 14-day decline in positive cases of the disease.
Cathy McElderry, director of finance and operations for Real Life Ministry’s Moscow location, said even though they’re technically allowed to open their doors, her church will remain closed, at least for the time being.
“We’re definitely more in the vein of trying to take it slow — we had, prior to this whole situation, about 700 people that would meet together on any given weekend,” McElderry said. “We could open the doors based on what we’re reading online from the governor, but it doesn’t seem to make sense that we would meet with 700 people when you can’t go to a movie with 20 to 30 other people.”
Even before the pandemic struck, McElderry said Real Life had offered online access to its services through platforms like YouTube and Facebook Live. She said after statewide closures were put in place, they were able to move online relatively quickly and have not seen an appreciable drop in attendance.
She estimated the soonest the church would be comfortable opening is mid-May — and that’s heavily dependent on their ability to secure cleaning and disinfectant supplies like clorox wipes and hand sanitizer. She said the safety of the congregation is Real Life’s highest priority.
The Rev. Joe McDonald of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow said the church will resume in-person services Saturday night. He said the decision was made by the bishop of the Idaho diocese in Boise.
McDonald said they have moved services from the church building itself to St.Mary’s Catholic School gymnasium across the street to give them more space to observe social distancing guidelines handed down by the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said chairs for attendees have been placed six feet apart and those who wish to receive communion will be spaced out appropriately as well. Congregants are also asked to wear a facemask, he said.
“I myself will be wearing a mask throughout the whole Mass because I want to be careful of other people. Also, it’s an example you can set,” McDonald said. “Most of the people that I’ve talked to have asked if that’s really necessary — well that’s been recommended from the CDC, to the bishop, to the governor, to the mayor, so I think it would be a good idea to wear one.”
McDonald said he expects attendance to be light and emphasized that those who feel uncomfortable attending church are free to stay home.
Local daycares are allowed to reopen as well but their attendance is also expected to be down for the foreseeable future as well. Ceci McClurg, assistant director of New Discoveries Playschool, said because they were deemed an essential service they have technically been open, albeit in a limited capacity, since mid-April. While physical facilities were closed, teachers continued to offer curriculum and projects to parents who would like to continue their children’s daily education and engagement.
She said they will open their physical facilities to children once more starting Monday but attendance will likely be in the single digits for the time being.
“Starting next week, we’re going to have a couple kids in and then, I’ve been keeping in contact with other parents and they’re going to also start slowly (coming back),” McClurg said. “It’s still a week-by-week thing, but I think we’re on the uphill side.”
Scott Jackson can be reached by email to sjackson@dnews.com