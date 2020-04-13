After punting last week on making a decision on the fate of Idaho high school sports, there could be a final decision possibly coming on the horizon for the Idaho High School Activities Association in the next few days.
The IHSAA, after seeing what the Idaho State Board of Education did in its previous meeting last week, will be seeking guidance from that group when it meets at 2 p.m. Pacific today.
The board decided to extend its “soft closure” mandate it first made March 24 last week through the end of the school year. However, there was a caveat to that. The board said local school districts could make the decision to reopen their buildings, with guidance from local health officials.
The board put additional rules into place at today’s meeting. A bullet point that could be of particular interest: The board’s agenda indicates discussion on the use of facilities for other than educational purposes.
That comes as the IHSAA extended its suspension of all spring sports activities on March 31 from April 5 to April 20. That was to fall in line with Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order and the state board of education’s mandate.
It left more questions than answers as to how spring sports could be conducted with a culmination of state tournaments that would be held May 14-16. Between baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track, numerous venues would have to be found to conduct a total of 34 events in a compressed time period. That could prove to be problematic.
Recently, the IHSAA softened its stance and said it could possibly move its state tournaments past May 14-16. But the board’s decision put the IHSAA in a pickle: It couldn’t readily make a firm decision on whether to continue to postpone spring sports and it couldn’t say with any finality that spring sports would be canceled for the rest of the academic year.
IHSAA executive director Ty Jones, after two meetings last week with that group’s board of directors, said he needed more help in order to make that decision.
That’s where the state’s top educational directors will come in.
Jones said the IHSAA board of directors will meet Tuesday and assess what came out of the state board of education’s meeting.
Next door, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association canceled its spring sports season on April 6 after that state’s governor, Jay Inslee, canceled in-person classes through June 19. The governor did not give guidance as far as conducting interscholastic sports went in his original statement, but gave some clarity just hours later.
In Idaho, there are 1,426 reported cases of COVID-19, with 27 confirmed deaths, according to state’s website on Sunday evening. According to the coronavirus.idaho.gov website, the total number of people who have been tested in the state is 14,881.
In the United States, the Center for Disease Control’s website has reported 525,704 cases, with a total of 20,486 deaths (these numbers typically lag a day behind). According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases in the U.S. climbed to 555,313 as of Sunday evening.
Donn Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.