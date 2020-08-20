IHSAA looking at ways to conduct state tourneys

Idaho High School Activities Association assistant director Mike Federico said Wednesday the organization would continue to move forward with its activities calendar with the hopes of conducting culminating events in October and November, despite one district completely shutting down fall sports and two other teams being forced into quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We really don’t know what our state tournaments are going to look like,” Federico said during a Zoom call for the group’s annual media day. “We hope we know what they look like, and we hope that it’s going to be normal. That’s the plan right now.”
This comes on the heels of three events that have taken place during the past week or so that have shaken up the state’s high school sports.
The Moscow School District announced Aug. 13 it would not conduct interscholastic sports this fall, transitioning to an intramural-based, no-travel format. A petition was started to bring those sports back but so far, there’s been no budging from the administration on reinstating those sports. On Wednesday, district superintendent Greg Bailey confirmed there was one athlete who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Mackay football team, near Idaho Falls, had to self-isolate after a player came in contact last week with someone who had COVID-19. The player has been tested, according to the Idaho Falls Post Register, and the test results are supposed to be received at some point this week.
Then on Tuesday, the Idaho Statesman reported all 33 players on the Payette High School football team are in a two-week quarantine after someone came in contact with the virus. The Pirates will be forced to cancel their Aug. 28 opener against Cole Valley Christian.
Federico said there is no current alternative plan for conducting state tournaments at this time, although the IHSAA has had steering committees meeting throughout the summer, and numerous ideas have been tossed out there.
Federico said executive director Ty Jones also has been meeting weekly with executive directors of other state associations in the West Region and in the country.
“We’ve talked about a lot of things,” Federico said. “If it’s been talked about in the country, we’ve talked about it. We feel strong that, no matter what happens, we can adapt, adjust and move forward, keeping our goals in mind. Hopefully, we’ll end up with some kind of culminating event for our students, because that’s what they really, really want.”
There is no current threshold for the amount of teams that it would take to conduct a state event, other than the normal 75 percent participation rule that was put in place because of weather-related issues. Federico said a 50 percent participation rate was discussed, as well as a regional-style culminating event, similar to what the Idaho American Legion state tournament turned out to be. Also, there is no cutoff date for making a determination. Federico repeated one of Jones’ biggest mantras during the situation: “We’re taking it week-by-week.”
Another topic has been the movement of state tournament sites because of the pandemic.
When the Big Sky Conference decided to move fall sports to the spring, Idaho State University tucked into its announcement that Holt Arena would be unavailable for high school use.
A spokeswoman for the University of Idaho told the Lewiston Tribune a week ago that the school is open to having high schools conduct events at all of its venues, as long as they are following federal, state, local and university protocols dealing with COVID-19.
Boise State told Nampa’s Idaho Press it has made no firm decision yet on the use of Albertsons Stadium for high school football games, or any of its facilities.
Holt Arena also is scheduled to conduct the wrestling tournament in the winter.
Federico said the possibility exists of moving state tournaments from where they are currently to another location if a surge in the coronavirus hits a certain area.
“Right now, we’re considering everything,” he said. “One of the messages Ty sent to all of our committees and us at the office, that everything is on the table right now because we just don’t know what’s going to happen. We’re going to look at everything we can to get (state tournaments) in. We haven’t segregated any part of the state as of yet.”
Of note
MaxPreps will be used to seed for the football playoffs starting this year for all classifications, with the exception of Class 1A Division II and 5A. The seedings will be final after the last regular-season game. Teams with the highest ranking will be considered the host school, and there will be no reseeding after each round. ... MaxPreps also will be used for all team sports to input their results, schedules, rosters and the like. Before, it was just baseball and football. ... A parent, staff member or spectator who is ejected from any event now will be subject to a two-game suspension, up from one game. Federico said the organization has been struggling with how to deal with fans during the past few years, so the sportsmanship committee decided to implement the change.
Donn Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.