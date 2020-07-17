The Idaho High School Activities Association on Thursday released a 52-page document detailing return-to-play guidelines for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, and those include just four requirements for schools to follow in order to start to return to competition.
Each sport also has its own protocols, all with the bottom line of starting fall sports on time.
IHSAA executive director Ty Jones told the Tribune in an interview because the state is so vast, it was difficult to come up with numerous amounts of regulations to put on schools, particularly since it’s hard enough that districts are having to deal with other issues in a bid to try to open on time.
“The thing about a requirement is the more that you have, the more that you have to do as far as policing it,” Jones said. “We just thought if we made them pretty general, and they are pretty general, but I think they’re specific enough (that implementation will work). If you had 10 to 15 requirements, that’s an awful lot of work for schools to do, when they’re already going nuts in trying to figure out how they’re going to bring kids back.”
As of today, practices for fall sports begin Aug. 10. The football season opens Aug. 28, while cross country can stage first meets and soccer matches can take place Aug. 20, volleyball can begin regular-season play and first swimming meets can take place Aug. 26.
“You know what, I’ve been in this business, education, for 32 years and you couldn’t have bet me enough money that some day our activities and schools would be subject to a pandemic that we didn’t have any complete answers for,” Jones said. “It’s frustrating and I feel really bad for the kids, I really do.
Also, the Inland Empire League athletic directors conducted a day-long meeting centered on scheduling in Coeur d’Alene.
The criteria were created by the IHSAA board of directors, the IHSAA sports medicine committee and the IHSAA sport contingency committee, with those committees meeting at least three times during the months of June and July.
Those protocols are:
Schools have to have a plan in place for fans and team attendance, which must include clearance from local health districts, before a school can host an event.
A transportation plan.
A return-to-play plan that is formulated in conjunction with the local school board and local health district.
And a plan to deal with any coach or student-athlete who tests positive for COVID-19.
But it wasn’t just those committees where the organization got its guidance from. Jones sat on Gov. Brad Little’s reopening task force, he also has been talking with executive directors from the state high school associations in Sections 7 and 8, which covers the western portion of the United States, and he’s participated in group emails with the executive directors of all the state associations around the country and the National Federation of High Schools.
About 90 percent of the conversations Jones has had with his peers across the country has dealt with issues stemming from the pandemic. Most of them are idea gathering, some are seeing what the other states are doing, and yet others are plucking those guidelines from said states and instituting them in the criteria.
“You’re always influenced in some form or another (by what others are doing), I guess it would just depend on how much,” Jones said.
He also said there were no outside influences putting any kind of pressure on the organization to open up now, stating the plan in and of itself doesn’t make him nervous, its the financial feasibility of school districts to pony up funds to make it work.
“Education is on a tight budget always, but now it’s even tighter than normal,” Jones said. “Those are probably the biggest things that I do worry about, is logistically will our schools be able to afford and be able to plan how they want.”
Lewiston athletic director Corey Williams, who was at the IEL ADs meeting in Coeur d’Alene, hadn’t had time to fully look at the document but said he was going to take the rest of Thursday and part of Friday to digest it and give a primer to his coaches.
Moscow athletic director Lance Abendroth, who also was at the IEL AD meeting, was able to process some of the guidelines and said things were encouraging.
“We’re trying to have, not only local rules, guidelines and procedures, but we want to also come up with ones that are also for our league as well,” Abendroth said. “We’re still trying to figure out the best way for social distancing when the game is not going on, such as halftimes, pregame stuff. Travel is going to a big one and that one has got to be researched more. We want to stay in compliance but we want to make sure everyone is safe.”
Williams said the in-person AD meeting, conducted at Lake City High School, was a productive one. Football scheduling was the main topic since a majority of teams in the IEL have seen their seasons blow up because of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association decision July 7 to delay fall sports practices by almost three weeks.
Moscow’s schedule isn’t as bad, as the Bears open at home against Grangeville (Aug. 28), but then saw their game with the Bantams on Sept. 4 scrapped. Because of that, Moscow scrambled a bit but found an opponent as St. Maries committed to playing the Bears on that date. The next question will be whether Moscow can play Sept. 18 at Pullman.
