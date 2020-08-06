The Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors met Wednesday and decided to move forward with its Monday start date to the fall sports season.
“We understand that we will be dealing with this for one year, but hopefully no longer than that,” IHSAA executive director Ty Jones said in a virtual meeting. “We also understand that this will be an ongoing situation that we will have to monitor on a week-by-week basis.”
Members had to decide whether to make a motion to actually vote on whether to move forward or to make a change to the date of the opening. No motion was made, so the Monday date stands. However, local leagues as well as schools can delay the start at their own discretion.
Much of the discussion centered around concerns voiced by parents of the state worried about a rising surge of infections of the coronavirus. Some board members also expressed concern about the start, but others, mainly in District VI in the eastern part of the state, vehemently wanted to move forward. All clearly understood some parts of the state were going to be hit harder than others, but once the date was set in July after the organization released guidance on how to move forward, that’s what the date should be.
Several board members indicated that coaches wanted to have the clarity they received from the July guidance and that to have anything else would leave things in a chaotic state. They also indicated most coaches liked the fact of how the board was patient in its decision-making in the spring, when high school sports across the state were put on a pause for about a month before eventually shutting down in April.
Board members also understood that there might be some teams around the state that could get a full complement of athletic contests in the books, while others might see just a handful of games being played, depending on the situation.
Jones reiterated to those who were watching the video conference the situation was fluid and things could change depending on the effects of the virus.
This comes amid the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association executive board deciding two weeks ago to compress its season into four shorter runs of two months each instead of a more traditional three-season campaign. But now, that state virtually has eliminated all sponsored athletic competition until December.
It also comes as around half of the states in the U.S. are making some sort of plans to move forward with fall sports, while the other half are moving in the opposite direction.
One other item the board was heavily concerned about was an influx of transfers from neighboring states that are putting high school sports on pause while Idaho is moving forward. Jones said there will be guidance coming in the next week on how to proceed with that.
However, Jones wanted to emphasize that kids moving from a state that are not conducting fall sports, like Washington or California, would not willy-nilly be accepted just because their state is not playing and Idaho is. Jones said there would be a clamp-down on such transfers.
Also, a first reading unaminously passed to add a girls’ wrestling bracket to the state tournament in 2021-22. It now must pass a final reading at September’s board meeting. The board also passed a first reading to use MaxPreps to seed all state tournaments starting in 2021-22.
