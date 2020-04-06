Moscow School District teachers have organized a unique game for their students that aims to be safe, fun and something the community can engage in. And it involves bear hunting.
Not actual bears, of course.
Instead, starting this week, students and their parents are encouraged to walk around their neighborhoods and look for a stuffed bear or picture of a bear in the windows and yards of the community.
Kathy Stefani, a music teacher at McDonald Elementary, helped organize the activity that starts today. She said it was inspired by the children’s book, “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” by Michael Rosen.
The game has taken off globally, and now the school district is asking community members to take part. Stefani said it seemed appropriate to do it in Moscow, given that a bear is Moscow High School’s mascot.
“We can connect through the whole community rather than just students and teachers,” she said.
This was one of the many ideas formed by teachers trying to help keep students busy outside the classroom, Stefani said. Since schools closed in response to COVID-19, she said, teachers have been brainstorming activities to make this a “less scary time” for the children.
Stefani said it is not a graded assignment, nor is it required.
“It’s an option should they choose to do it,” she said.
The organizers hope everyone will get in on the game
“We’d like to particularly feature the MHS seniors, asking them to make big displays, perhaps a collage of themselves, Bear Pride bling, picture of a mortar board, etc., in front of their homes,” Stefani wrote in an email to the Daily News. “The elementary students will be asked to find the “senior bears.”
Moscow Middle School students and businesses are also being asked to display bears at their houses and storefronts.
Stefani said the “Bear Hunt” still allows for social distancing, is a family activity and can benefit the children socially and emotionally.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email at akuipers@dnews.com.