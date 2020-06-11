Twenty volunteers belonging to a Pullman church and regional nonprofit spent part of Wednesday distributing thousands of pounds of food for free to any family who wanted it.
Dozens of cars lined up in the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot Wednesday morning to be the first recipients.
Boxes and boxes of food from Second Harvest, a nonprofit based in Spokane, were waiting to be handed out.
Todd Kennedy said the 12,000 pounds of food were enough to feed 400 to 500 families. Kennedy is the coordinator for the Second Harvest Mobile Market, a program that travels anywhere within 200 miles of Spokane to give out free food to the public.
On this particular day, the Second Harvest partnered with Trinity Lutheran to bring the Mobile Market to Pullman. Pastor Wes Howell said church members wanted to use this event as a way to answer a question.
“Is Pullman quiet about its food needs?” he said.
To find out, he said Wednesday’s event will serve as a trial and the church may organize another one in August or September when Washington State University students return.
He said whatever food needs exist in the city have likely been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are more people out of work in Pullman than we realize,” Howell said.
The pastor said the church is full of “doers” who were seeking an opportunity to serve the public. Howell said even though the church has to keep its doors closed to ensure the health and safety of its members, that does not mean it has to stop working for others.
“They were itching to get going on something,” he said of the volunteers.
The food being distributed included produce, meat, eggs, potatoes, breakfast and desert items. Howell said any leftover food would be sent to a food bank.
Drivers were asked to stay in their cars while the volunteers, all wearing masks, loaded food in trunks or back seats.
Kennedy kept close watch and gave instructions to the volunteers. He said this type of service is important because food insecurity was prevalent even before the pandemic.
After Wednesday, Kennedy and Second Harvest will head to another community that needs it.
“I do this every day,” Kennedy said.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.