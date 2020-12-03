Latah and Whitman counties reported 19 and 14 new cases of COVID-19 within their respective borders Wednesday.
Public Health — Idaho North Central District reported a total of 85 new positive test results in its five-county jurisdiction Wednesday, including Latah’s 19, which pushes the county’s total to 1,745. Of those, 1,073 have recovered and three have died from the virus since the pandemic began.
The county’s 19 new cases include two children younger than 18, three men and seven women between the ages of 18 and 29, one man and five women in their 40s and one woman in her 80s. Latah County’s regional risk level is still considered moderate according to Idaho Public Health’s website.
Whitman County’s 14 new cases brings its total to 2,377.
New cases include one person younger than 20, five women and three men between the ages of 20 and 39, two women and two men between 40 and 59 and one woman older than 80. According to a news release from Whitman County Public Health, six people are currently hospitalized with the disease and all others are stable and self-isolating.
The news release also reminded Washington residents that indoor social gatherings are limited in the state until Dec. 14 unless all participants quarantine for 14 days before gathering. Alternatively, all participants may quarantine for seven days as long as they receive a negative COVID-19 test no more than 48 hours ahead of the gathering.
“Gathering with people you don’t live with — even close friends and family — may spread COVID-19,” the release said. “The safest action for everyone is to avoid gatherings, even outdoors and find different ways to celebrate this season.”