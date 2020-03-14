The Latah County Board of Commissioners Friday encouraged residents to use the courthouse dropbox in the parking lot for delivery of payments, but that all county services are still available and open as concerns about the new coronavirus increase.
Many services are also available on the county website at www.latah.id.us Department phone numbers and email addresses are listed at that site, and many questions can be answered over the phone or through the mail without a face-to-face visit, according to a release from the commissioners.
The county included additional resources and links to help educate the public. Those resources are included on the attached PDF file.