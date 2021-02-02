Latah County is the only county in Public Health – Idaho North Central District’s five-county region to remain in the “moderate risk” category, according to the health district’s website Monday. Idaho, Clearwater, Nez Perce and Lewis County are considered “minimal risk.”
The health district reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and Monday, including 16 new cases in Latah County, pushing the in-county total to 2,507. Of that sum, 2,204 people in Latah County have recovered from the virus and six people have died.
New Latah County cases include two people younger than 18, two men and one woman between the ages of 18 and 29, two men and three women in their 30s, a man and a woman in their 40s, one man in his 50s, two women in their 60s and a woman in her 70s.
Starting Monday, Idaho’s vaccination program opened to Group 2.2 which includes residents 65 years old and older.
“We ask those that are 65 and older wishing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine go to www.idahoprepmod.com and sign up for news and notifications,” PHINCD Spokeswoman Tara Macke wrote in an email last week. “Please check back regularly to ‘locate a clinic near you.’ This website will send you notifications when a clinic opens in your area.”
Macke said clinics will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. She said those having difficulty finding a clinic with open appointments check back with the website frequently. She called for patience from residents in the region, noting vaccine supplies are limited and inoculating these priority groups will take time.
People 65 years of age and older can preregister to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, according to a Gritman news release. Those in that age group can also preregister to be kept informed about upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Gritman. The preregistration form can be found at gritman.org/vaccine.
On the Washington side of the border, Whitman County reported 33 new positive cases over the weekend and Monday, pushing its total to 3,188. There have been 84 total hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the county to date — up from 82 reported Friday. Deaths from the virus remain at 36.
New cases include six people younger than 19, three women and eight men between the ages of 20 and 39, six women and four men between 40 and 59, two women and three men between 60 and 79 and one woman over 80.
Washington is in Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
Washington residents can assess their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine using Phase Finder at FindYourPhaseWA.org.
If eligible, residents are asked to print or take a screenshot of the eligibility certificate. Eligible individuals will then be redirected to a new page with information on how to register for local vaccine clinics. Those not eligible to receive vaccinations can sign-up for an automated notification when they do become eligible.
Pullman Regional Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage at pullmanregional.org/covid-vaccine has links to local information and scheduling information for hospital clinics. Hospital staff are responding to all voicemails and emails requesting appointments with a response time goal within the day, according to a Monday release from PRH.