Latah County commissioners declared a local disaster emergency Monday in response to COVID-19.
The declaration allows governmental entities to assist in abatement of the novel coronavirus.
The commissioners also advised certain individuals to not enter any Latah County facilities. The list includes those who: have visited in the previous two weeks China, Iran, South Korea, European countries or any other high-risk countries identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; resided with or been in close contact with someone who has been in any of those countries within the previous two weeks; traveled domestically within the U.S. where COVID-19 has sustained widespread community transmission; have been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital or health agency; have been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19; have a fever, cough and/or shortness of breath.
Anyone needing assistance and who is unable to enter based on the above should contact the particular county office by telephone or email. Those numbers and addresses are available at the Latah County website (https://www.latah.id.us/). Additionally, individual county offices can be contacted at (208) 882-8580.
If experiencing a fever, the patron shall not enter the building until at least 24 hours after his or her temperature returns to normal, a Latah County commissioners news release said.The release said to conduct as much business as possible via electronic means.
For payments, all are encouraged to use the dropbox in the Latah County Courthouse parking lot.
The release said to wash hands prior to and following interaction at any counter, cover sneezes and coughs and respect a six-foot social distance.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to not spread this,” Commissioner Dave McGraw said.