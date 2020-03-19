Latah County Commissioners issued an order Wednesday restricting public access to county facilities starting today, according to a Latah County Commissioners news release.
Access to all county facilities will be restricted to authorized county employees and staff only. Any person with county business should attempt to conduct such business by offsite means, including by mail, phone or email, the release said.
Phone numbers and email addresses for all county offices are available at the Latah County website, www.latah.id.us. The county has a dropbox for many of its offices in the parking lot of the Latah County Courthouse and near the entry door at the Latah County Events Center at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
The release said those with business that cannot be conducted offsite and cannot be delayed or deferred should contact the office or department they have business with ahead of time to schedule an appointment.
Any person wishing to enter a Latah County facility will be screened before entry, per guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for any symptoms or threat of COVID-19 exposure.