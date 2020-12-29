Latah County reported one new death related to COVID-19 Monday, pushing its total to four. No additional information about the fatality was available as of Monday evening.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 42 new cases over the weekend and Monday in its five-county jurisdiction, which includes Nez Perce and Latah counties.
Latah County’s share of new cases was 11, pushing its total to 2,114.
New cases include one patient younger than 19 years old, three women and one man between the ages of 18 and 29, two women in their 30s and two women and two men in their 30s.
In Latah County, 1,717 people have recovered from the disease since the pandemic began.
Whitman County reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and Monday, which brings its total to 2,745.
New cases included two people under 19 years old, six women and five men between the ages of 20 and 39, five women and one man between 40 and 59, five women and five men between 60 and 79 and seven women and one man over the age of 80.
According to a press release from Whitman County Public Health, nine people are currently hospitalized with the disease and all others are stable and self-isolating. Deaths caused by COVID-19 in Whitman County remain steady at 22.