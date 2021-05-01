Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in its five-county region Thursday, including four cases in Latah County, pushing Latah’s in-county total to 3,092.
New positive cases included two men between the ages of 18 and 29, one man in his 40s and another man in his 50s.
Deaths in the county because of the virus remained at 10.
Latah County is in the moderate risk category for COVID-19 while the other four counties in the health district are in the minimal risk level. Public health administrators said they have hopes the county will move to the minimal risk category as vaccinations increase.
According to data released by Gritman Medical Center on Thursday, one new COVID-19 patient was admitted to the hospital since last week. The hospital has recorded 47 total hospitalizations related to the virus since the pandemic began.
Gritman is reporting 28 positive test results in the past seven days — down from 40 reported a week ago — which equals a positivity rate of 4.38 percent.
Whitman County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, which brings its total to 4,211. According to Whitman County Public Health, there have been 106 total hospitalizations related to the virus — up from 102 reported Tuesday. Deaths remained unchanged at 47.