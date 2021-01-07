Thirty-six new cases of COVID-19 were reported on the Palouse Wednesday, including 12 in Whitman County which brings its total to 2,854.
According to a news release from Whitman County Public Health, six people are hospitalized with the disease and all others are stable and self-isolating. Deaths because of the virus remain at 23.
New cases include three people younger than 19, three women and four men between the ages of 20 and 39 and a man and a woman between 60 and 79.
Also on Wednesday, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 61 new cases in its five-county region.
Latah and Nez Perce counties reported the majority of cases in the region, with 24 and 29 respectively.
Latah County’s 24 new cases pushes its total to 1,873. They include two people younger than 18, six men and six women between the ages of 18 and 29, three men and one woman in their 30s, three women in their 40s, one woman in her 50s, one woman in her 60s and another in her 70s.
According to the health district’s website, 1,873 people have recovered from the disease since the start of the pandemic.