Higher education institutions across Idaho are preparing to suspend face-to-face classes and move to online instruction indefinitely amid concerns about the coronavirus.
Both the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College planned to deliver their classes online during a two-day test period, but those delivery measures will become permanent for the foreseeable future after Gov. Brad Little confirmed the first coronavirus case in the state.
During a special meeting of the Idaho State Board of Education on Friday, LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said the college plans to make the full switch to online delivery March 30, the college’s first day of spring break. But that timeline could be accelerated.
“The intention may be to continue the test beyond Monday and Tuesday into the norm of operation with an indeterminate end date,” Pemberton said.
UI President Scott Green said UI will make the switch once students return from spring break March 23.
“Our plan had been to go online March 23-24 initially, but we are preparing our campus and faculty to remain online indefinitely, which given the news today, we’ll likely do,” Green said. “Should we resume (face-to-face classes) anytime during the spring semester, as a policy, we would give a one-week advance notice so all of our students could make preparations.”
Students who leave either campus for spring break are encouraged not to return and to complete the semester remotely.
The campuses and residence halls of UI and LCSC will remain open, unless cases are identified on their respective campuses, or in the surrounding vicinity.
Both institutions have canceled most of their gatherings and events. Green said UI will not approve any event that includes more than 100 individuals, although the number of attendants may be decreased in the future as the situation develops. International travel, and most domestic travel, has also been shut down or severely limited for both institutions.
Graduation ceremonies around the state may also be canceled, but neither UI or LCSC has made that decision yet.
“It is my hope that this thing could be contained and we at the end of the day would be able to hold a commencement ceremony, but we are also realistic that we need to make that call within the next few weeks,” Green said.
Board members unanimously approved a motion supporting the state’s four higher education institutions as they make decisions in response to coronavirus concerns.
“I think it’s very important that the board publically and loudly support what all of our presidents are doing and what our campuses have done to address this difficult situation,” said Board Member Linda Clark.
The institutions were directed to track the financial impacts of the decisions they are making.
Both Green and Pemberton acknowledged that the moves may be costly, especially if refunds need to be given for housing or dining plans, if students choose not to return to campus.
