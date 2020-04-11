These days of self-distancing are strange and difficult times. Adjusting to the unsettling conditions, we find ourselves in is a challenge. But digital resources could get you through it.
I find myself seeking out small comforts to buoy the spirit and help pass the time. Books and movies are among my favorite comforts to indulge in these days, for me and my family.
Parenting while sheltering in place presents unique challenges. Grappling with my kids’ boredom and loneliness can be a struggle. My teenager actually wants to hang out with me, and my 9-year-old thinks she should be able to wear the same outfit all week because we don’t leave the house — which, admittedly, is sound kid logic.
What helps keep our spirits up? Digital resources that connect us to others and offer countless distractions to get lost in.
It has not been fun to tell patrons that the Latah County Library District libraries are closed. Pointing patrons to the multitude of digital resources available to them through the district website is the silver lining I get to offer up.
Patrons can access e-books, digital audiobooks, movie streaming, magazines, online courses, and more by clicking on the digital resources dropdown menu located at the upper left corner of the district homepage at www.latahlibrary.org.
Additional digital content is available on the district Facebook page at facebook.com/latahlibrary.
Our household has been taking full advantage of the digital content available to library patrons. My 13-year-old daughter and I are reading Jane Austen’s Emma in e-book format via Libby, an app by OverDrive for accessing library e-books and audiobooks.
We have enjoyed watching all the Emma movie adaptations we can find and are quickly becoming Austen nerds. We disagree about which adaptation is the best; of course, I am right in my mind and she in hers. How do we resolve this dispute? Read the book and compare the movies to the freshly read real McCoy. Will this resolve anything? Probably not, but it is a welcome and diverting distraction.
We discovered a happy coincidence on the district Facebook page. The Moscow staff, working diligently from home, posted a Birds of the World Bingo graphic. The bingo lists birds sighted in Idaho as of March 2020 according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Birds of the World online database.
The database is accessible through the website and features more than 10,000 birds and includes bird songs, images, videos, habitat descriptions, natural histories and more. One of our family’s social-distancing activities is to identify the birds that visit the feeders in our yard. Printing out the bingo card has made this activity more fun for the kids.
I am also participating in the Big Library Read to occupy my me-time. The Big Library Read, facilitated by OverDrive, is a reading program that connects readers around the globe to the largest digital book club in the world.
Another bonus right now on OverDrive: the first Harry Potter book is available to read or listen to — no waiting in line. You can even download it in a variety of languages.
These are some of the small comforts that my family and I have found to lift our mood and help pass the time.
I encourage you to access digital resources and discover distractions all your own to help occupy your days. If you don’t have a library account you can self-register at www.valnet.org.
I look forward to the day when I will be checking books out to you once more.
Michelle Sturdy is the branch manager of the Troy Community Library.