Two Pullman service organizations have stepped up their donations to the community in response to COVID-19.
Pullman Kiwanis announced it donated $7,500 to the Pullman Schools Pantry Program to help provide food to local children. Pullman Lions Club announced it donated $5,000 to the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation, $3,000 to Pullman Child Welfare and $500 to the Pullman School Pantry Program.
Meg Gollnick, co-founder of the Pullman Schools Pantry Program, said the generosity from the community toward her program has been “heartwarming and fantastic.”
“Just to not have to worry about funds is really a big deal for us,” she said.
The pantry’s purpose is to provide meals to food insecure children. This mission has become even more critical because of the changes caused by COVID-19.
Gollnick said the program typically serves 225 children in the Pullman School District, but that number has increased in recent weeks as the pandemic has closed schools and hurt families financially.
She said many families that normally would not participate in the program are doing so now because the parents are out of work.
Gollnick said the working budget for the Pullman Schools Pantry Program, which buys much of its food in bulk from local stores, is $14,000 for the year. She said the recent donations are going to make a big difference as the money will go directly into buying food.
“That’s a lot of food for us to put back into the community,” she said.
She said children can pick up their food at the schools or it can be delivered to them. The food does not need to be cooked and is easy for the kids to fix, Gollnick said.
Larry Clark, a member of the Pullman Kiwanis Club, said the club’s board came together recently to figure out ways it could help the community.
“One of the main things we focus on in Kiwanis is taking care of children in the community,” he said.
So, after deciding to raise money for the Pullman School Pantry Program, the Kiwanis Club asked for donations with the promise to match up to $2,500. The community donated $3,745 and the club decided to bolster the total to $7,500.
“It was a wonderful surprise to see the community step up so quickly,” Clark said.
Gollnick said efforts like this will help families get through the current crisis.
“It takes a village, it takes a community,” she said.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.