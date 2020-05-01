Little League World Series, regional events canceled

In a year unlike any other, Little League baseball became the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
Little League International announced Thursday the cancellation of their World Series and reigonal qualifying events, marking the first time in the organization’s almost 75-year history there will not be a crowning of a champion on the worldwide level.
“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League president and CEO said in a prepared statement. “After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, and with direction from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, as well as senior public health officials and government leaders from locations where our other six World Series are held, as well as the their qualifying regional tournaments, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years.”
It impacts a total of seven World Series events, including the annual Little League Baseball tournament conducted each summer in South Williamsport, Pa., the Little League Softball tournament in Greenville, N.C., as well as the Junior League Softball event that was set to be held this year in Kirkland, Wash.
It also affects the 82 regional qualifying tournaments that encompass the seven divisions. This year’s Northwest Region event was set for Aug. 9-15, in San Bernadino, Calif..
The organization said several factors went into making the decision including:
The inability to play qualifying tournaments in many of our U.S. and International regions, coupled with direction from federal officials regarding the complexity of international travel restrictions and immigration requirements;
an indication from teams from around the globe that they will be unable to participate or travel to these tournaments; and
the testing and mitigation protocols that would need to be in place at these significant public events should an individual participating or attending an event be diagnosed with COVID-19.
West Region director April Meehleder said the region, which includes Idaho and Washington, is hopefuly those who want to conduct a season will do so safely.
“This is a heartbreaking day and decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those Little League Baseball and Softball players from throughout the West Region, who we have the honor of hosting here in San Bernardino at our Little League Baseball and Softball tournaments each summer,” Meehleder said. “While we are disappointed that we will not be able to have our Regional and World Series tournaments this summer, we hope that, where safe and appropriate, our local leagues will be able to provide Little League opportunities for as many children as possible in their communities.”
LLI continues to have the same guidance, saying playing opportunities “could include not only regular season activities, but opportunities for local district, and, perhaps, state all-star tournament play to provide players, especially those moving up to a new age division in 2021, a tournament experience, if possible and safe.”
The organization also canceled the 2020 MLB Little League Classic game set for Aug. 23 between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles.
The group also was set to conduct the 75th Little League World Series next year, but that event has been pushed to 2022.
