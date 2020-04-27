COVID-19 fund disperses $825,000
Now in its third week of grantmaking, the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho has approved nearly $825,000 for organizations throughout Idaho that are helping low-income individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability, food insecurity and domestic violence. It also supports physical or mental health care and child care.
Happy Horizons Childcare will receive $6,000 to provide full-time childcare for Moscow and Latah County families impacted by COVID-19 by being able to offer scholarships.
JK Good Samaritan Food Bank will receive $1,000 to purchase food for those in need in the Juliaetta and Kendrick area.
Palouse Care Network Inc. will get $15,000 to support people in Moscow and surrounding communities with housing payments, baby needs, parenting education and operating costs.
Pullman school board meeting canceled
The May 6 Pullman School Board work session is canceled. Meeting topics will be discussed at a future meeting, which has not yet been announced.
Board meetings through April were held virtually, and community members wishing to provide a statement for the visitors section of the board meeting were asked to email their comments to the board at board@psd267.org.
Palouse science center to have virtual fundraiser
Palouse Discovery Science Center will have a fundraiser Friday and May 4 to support science center summer camps for children across the Palouse. Through video, activities, games and a virtual planetarium show, fundraiser participants will learn about distant planets and new discoveries.
Participants can purchase tickets online at bit.ly/357On13. Tickets cost $30 (nonmembers), $27 (members) and are good for up to two people, joining from the same home on the same screen. All proceeds benefit PDSC. The events take place from 8-9:30 p.m. both nights.
All tickets come with a mission bag complete with instructions and materials for making the most out of the evening. Local delivery or pick up will be arranged in advance. PDSC is a registered nonprofit organization.
Driving scavenger hunt planned in Moscow
PuzzleIQ is offering a driving scavenger hunt in Moscow. The escape room business is encouraging people of all ages to get their “Quaren-team” together and rediscover some local small businesses in the city of Moscow.
More information can be found on their website at puzzleiqescaperoom.com.
Latah County will get $11,000 in federal funds
Latah County has been chosen to receive $11,408 in federal funds from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The funds have been appropriated by congress and local nonprofits can apply to receive funding by July 15.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be a private, voluntary nonprofit or unit of government, have an accounting system and practice nondiscrimination.
Interested agencies should submit a request including a one-page narrative with the amount requested and explanation of the request’s purpose, along with a capacity statement that includes references to an accounting and service delivery system. They should agree to education of staff and volunteers about available referral resources and include a list of the organization’s voluntary board of directors.
Requests may be submitted to EFSP Board of Directors, c/o United Way of Moscow/Latah County, PO Box 8211, Moscow, ID, 83843 or emailed to unitedway@moscow.com.
University of Idaho to have events today
The University of Idaho will have several events today. Vandal Food Pantry Curbside Pickup will be 10 a.m. to noon today at Bruce M. Pitman Center alleyway, between the Pitman Center and Greek Row. Bags will be pre-stocked, and patrons will be given bags based on their family size and recommendations from Feeding America.
Community members can also join the Vandal Health Education team for a snack break featuring “how-to’s” for four quick and easy snacks — with many ingredients you might have around your kitchen from 2-3 p.m. today online via Zoom. You can register online at bit.ly/3aLzPFT.
There will be a mindfulness session from 5:30-6:30 p.m. today online via Zoom. During this season of social distancing, the speaker will discuss that there is still a lot of “doing,” but perhaps not enough connecting. Participate online using the link bit.ly/3cSucqS.