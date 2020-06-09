Vacant sidewalks and parking spaces on Moscow’s Main Street could be occupied by dining tables and clothing racks starting this week as some businesses choose to expand into public rights of way.
The Moscow City Council last week approved a resolution that allows the expanded use of public rights of way on Main Street so businesses can entertain more patrons during the coronavirus pandemic while maintaining social distancing. The resolution also expedites the process to allow those businesses that are allowed to serve alcohol to do so in public rights of way.
The resolution is in effect until Sept. 30, but it can be terminated, extended or modified by the council.
City Supervisor Gary Riedner said the city will be able to start processing the sidewalk cafe applications and modifications from businesses by midweek.
Tyler Palmer, deputy city supervisor of public works and services, said at least six businesses have asked him when they can start applying.
“I would think that that interest will grow as we get a little bit better weather and with the continually growing body of evidence at how much safer it is to be outside,” Palmer said. “I think that people’s comfort level with reengaging with our downtown, with the businesses will be greater the more we’re able to facilitate more outdoor spaces.”
Brandy Sullivan, co-owner of One World Cafe on Sixth and Main streets and a Moscow City Councilor, is one business owner who will take advantage of the new resolution.
Sullivan recused herself from the discussion and decision on the resolution at the June 1 city council meeting to eliminate any conflicts of interest.
She said her application will include adding outdoor tables on the sidewalk in front of the vacant adjoining business to One World Cafe on Sixth Street. The resolution allows businesses to expand in front of an adjoining business with that business’ permission, which Sullivan said she received.
Sullivan said her upstairs seating and the meeting room is still closed and her main floor tables are spaced apart to adhere to social distancing protocols, meaning her customer capacity is 20 to 25 percent of what it normally is.
“We’re kind of counting on those outdoor tables to help the fact we can’t accommodate as many people inside and meet the distancing requirements of those tables,” she said.
Sullivan said she will also add alcohol service to customers outside on the Sixth Street frontage.
She said alcohol can only be served on her Main Street frontage because she has a physical barrier, which is required by city code if alcohol is served, around the tables. The new resolution allows the city to waive the physical barrier requirement, “while requiring delineation of the Licensed Area by other means.”
Courtney Siebken and Quintin Russomano, owners of Revolver Culture Co. next to The Garden Lounge, said they are considering pushing their inventory - which includes vintage clothes, records, CDs and various vintage home goods and decor - onto the sidewalk to increase inventory space and community presence, Russomano said.
“Historically we’ve seen, from being in Seattle, that doing this creates an atmosphere that is an attraction,” he said.
Other businesses are opting not to expand.
Mitchell Lopez, owner of La Casa Lopez, said his outdoor patio is sufficient.
He said he would possibly ask the Moscow Chamber of Commerce, the adjoining operation on the north side of La Casa Lopez, if his restaurant could expand onto the chamber’s sidewalk, but he has no plans to do that at this point.
Palmer said the city and downtown business owners have also discussed adding tables — perhaps at Friendship Square or at a Jackson Street parking lot bay — to create a concentrated food court for customers of downtown restaurants to enjoy their food.
He said they have also talked about leaving Main Street closed to vehicular traffic after the Saturday Moscow Farmers Market until as late as Sunday night.
