A mental health professional in Pullman is no longer able to help his clients in person because of COVID-19, but he is still helping people manage their stress as they deal with the challenges of social distancing.
Chad Sanders, a clinical neuropsychologist at Palouse Psychiatry and Behavioral Health in Pullman, said referrals to his office have increased in recent days because of the pandemic.
Sanders said he now conducts his business through telehealth instead of face-to-face appointments with his clients. They now communicate by video conference or the phone.
“For the first time in my career, I will have people that I won’t ever meet in person,” he said.
Sanders said the switch to telehealth has been “pleasantly surprising” with few obstacles for him or his clients. However, he said speaking to someone through a camera on their computer or smartphone cannot totally compete with being in the same room.
He said literature shows that therapeutic relationships are enhanced by in-person communication. Sanders said when people talk about issues like grief or loss, it feels “a little filtered” compared to being in the room. Plus, it is more difficult for him to pick up on nonverbal forms of communication when talking to someone through a screen.
Still, he is happy he can still keep in touch with those that need his services.
He said common COVID-19-related problems his clients are struggling with include changes in mood, anxiety, stress and experiencing demoralization.
These problems can stem from a variety of factors including fears about finances, uncertainty about the future and concerns about not having enough resources. He said people are stressed from having to be hypervigilant about their health and self-care, frustrated about being isolated in their homes and anxious from watching too much news about COVID-19
“Basic stress management has been the focus,” he said.
Sanders offered tips for people to maintain their mental wellness.
He encouraged people to try to structure their day as best they can by making a schedule with daily activities. He suggested going for walks outside and group activities with their families or roommates. He said while at home people should try to maintain proper hygiene and healthy eating habits, as those are often the first things people give up on when they are stressed.
Sanders warned against panic buying. He said not only is panic buying prompted by stress, but it can lead to even more stress while negatively affecting others.
Sanders advised people to limit how much alcohol they drink at home. Not only is it generally unhealthy to cope with stress through drinking, but it conditions people to associate their home environment with drinking. That will make it harder to cut back on alcohol consumption in the future.
While it can be easy to focus on the negatives, expressing gratitude can go a long way in improving mental health. Sanders encouraged people to share how grateful they are for their family members, friends and coworkers.
“And pour it on,” he said.
Though the future is uncertain, Sanders said people should still make plans for when the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
“Give yourself stuff to look forward to,” Sanders said.
Sanders said those interested in speaking to a mental health professional on the Palouse should begin making calls to local professionals now, as there may be a waitlist.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.