There have been two more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Latah County since Thursday, and three new cases during the weekend in Whitman County.
The University of Idaho President Scott Green announced in an email Monday that the in-person graduation ceremony scheduled for Aug. 1 has been canceled because of the rise of COVID-19 cases in certain parts of the state. Graduates will receive “Commencement in a Box,” as well as videos sent to them on Aug. 1, Green said.
Whitman County’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases this year is 46. There have been eight new cases since July 29. The latest patients include two women between the ages of 20-39 and one man between the ages of 20-39. All three are stable and isolating at home.
Latah County’s total number of confirmed cases is now 23. That is 10 new cases since July 29.
There have been no deaths in either county.
In response to Latah County’s uptick in positive COVID-19 case confirmations, Moscow’s Gritman Medical Center has created a drive-through testing site located at the Gritman Martin Wellness Center, 510 W. Palouse River Drive in Moscow, that is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The public is asked to use the drive-through site for all COVID-19 test collection and not come to the hospital except in the case of an emergency. The hospital is open for all regular scheduled services and procedures.
All persons must remain in their vehicles at all times while following the directional signs and instructions provided by medical personnel.
In order to receive a COVID-19 test, patients must have: a valid physician order for a COVID-19 test if the order was not submitted electronically to Gritman — most orders are sent electronically; a valid photo identification; and insurance information.
At this time, Gritman is conducting two types of COVID-19 tests.
COVID-19 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests are collected with a nasopharyngeal swab and are used to detect the presence of the live SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus.
COVID-19 antibody tests are collected through a blood draw and are used to detect the presence of antibodies in the blood.
For more information, visit gritman.org/coronavirus.