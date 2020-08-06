More modifications added to fair

The Latah County Fair Board determined Monday that more modifications will be needed at next month’s county fair in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board continues to optimistically plan for a highly modified in-person fair, which is Sept. 17-20 at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow, according to a Latah County Fair news release.
The quilt show, weaving and spinning show, collectibles show and the Sunday 4-H and FFA livestock judging contest are canceled; the needlework and sewing show will be at the Latah County Events Center and the National Guard armory building will not be used during the fair; the Saturday 4-H and FFA livestock auction will be moved to a virtual program; and face coverings will be required by all patrons, vendors, staff and exhibitors while at the fairgrounds.
The fair board previously announced that the carnival — both rides and games — and the poetry and great outdoors competitive exhibit shows will be canceled; the exhibit building will have a different layout and there will be expanded check-in and exhibit pick-up times for static exhibits; the commercial vendor building will have an adjusted layout and fewer booth spaces; the Latah Railway model train rooms will be closed; and livestock barns will be closed to the public while the animal shows happen.
The carnival area will be used for exhibitor camper parking, fair manager Jim Logan said earlier this summer.
Logan said in June there will be no occupancy limit at the no-admission fair. He said there is no way to control the occupancy because it is unfenced and patrons enter from all sides.
The 2020 Latah County Fair Book will be available in the Aug. 15 edition of the Daily News and Lewiston Tribune to all Latah County subscribers. Extra copies will be available at the Fair Office and an e-copy will be available at latahcountyfair.com/p/fair/2020-fair-book.
The news release said the fair board hopes the fair will feature entertainment, vendors, some of the traditional competitive exhibit shows and the 4-H and FFA livestock projects while supporting the necessary modifications to meet all safety guidelines as the community continues to deal with the coronavirus.
Because of the cancellation of the carnival and limited vendors, the fair board is seeking unique sponsorship opportunities to accompany this year’s fair. For more information, contact (208) 883-5722 or visit latahcountyfair.com/sponsors.aspx.
More information is available online at latahcountyfair.com. The next fair board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24.