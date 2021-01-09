As of Thursday, more than 1,050 vaccines have been administered to people in Whitman County and 500 more will be administered next week.
Whitman County Public Health shared these numbers Friday, with a reminder that Whitman County is still in Phase 1A of Washington’s vaccine allocation plan.
That phase allows vaccines for people who work in health care settings and long-term care facilities.
EMS staff, nursing staff, clinicians and COVID-19 testing staff are among those in Whitman County who have received the vaccine to date.
Residents and staff members at Pullman assisted living facilities Bishop Place and Regency Pullman received vaccines this past week, according to a Thursday Daily News report. Whitman County Public Health says all long-term care facilities in the county will receive vaccinations by early next week.
The health department will notify the public when Washington moves into Phase 1B of its plan.
The first part of Phase 1B will allow vaccinations for all people 70 years and older and people 50 years and older who live in a multigenerational household.
“Whitman County Public Health is coordinating regularly with Pullman Regional Hospital, Palouse Medical, Whitman Hospital & Medical Clinics, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Washington State University and multiple pharmacies, to move through the Department of Health’s phased allocation framework in a synchronized fashion based on the vaccine allocation provided to Whitman County,” Whitman County Public Health announced.
Forty-five more cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday on the Palouse, according to health agencies.
Latah County received 27 new cases, pushing its total to 2,130 confirmed and 123 probable cases, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
Of the 2,253 total cases, 1,926 recovered, 321 are active and six died.
Of the 27 new cases, one boy is in the 13-17 age range, 15 people are 18-29, three are in their 30s, two are in their 40s, three are in their 50s, one woman is in her 60s and two people are in their 70s.
In Whitman County, 18 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, raising the county total to 2,901, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release.
Six people are hospitalized and all other cases are stable and self-isolating. Total deaths because of the virus remain at 23.
Of the 18 new cases, one male is younger than 20 years old, six people are 20-39, three are 40-59, four are 60-79 and four are 80 or older.
In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Pullman, WSU is encouraging students to take extra precautions during their first 10 days on campus this semester.
This effort is called the “10-Day Challenge” and those who take part can win gift cards to local businesses.
Students are asked to do in-person activities with the same “pod” of five people, only perform essential activities like getting food or going to work, wear their masks, maintain physical distancing, and keep their hands clean.
Across the border, Public Health - Idaho North Central District is informing healthcare personnel that they can be notified when a vaccine is available to them during Idaho’s Phase 1.
Those people are asked to first fill out a questionnaire at idahopublichealth.com/district-2/novelcoronavirus/vaccines.