Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday on the Palouse, including 16 people in Latah County.
Sixteen cases is the largest one-day total reported in Latah County this year. All of the patients are younger than 30 years old, and nine are younger than 20.
Tara Macke, spokeswoman for Public Health – Idaho North Central District, said the district has seen “an increase in the number of cases associated with the ongoing testing connected to previously identified local clusters of COVID-19.”
There have been 164 confirmed cases in the county this year. There have been 39 cases reported in Latah County since Monday.
The Thursday report comes two days after the University of Idaho’s in-house COVID-19 lab cleared regulatory hurdles and began testing samples.
With the new lab up and running, UI officials say a turnaround time that previously took days will be shortened to 48 hours at most, and that UI testing results will appear in the health district data.
University officials are working to test every student before allowing them to attend face-to-face classes or live in residence halls.
Across the border, Whitman County received five new positive COVID-19 tests, bringing its total to 138.
Two of the newest patients are females under 20 years old and two are females between the ages of 20-39. One is a man between the ages of 20-39.
All are stable and self-isolating. The current COVID-19 risk in Whitman County is listed as “high” according to Whitman County Public Health.
There have been 10 new positive tests in Whitman County since last Friday, Aug. 14.
No one has died in Whitman County or Latah County.