With terms like “social distancing” and “quarantine” infecting our daily lives, Karen Richel of the University of Idaho Extension office is doing her best to brighten your day.
Richel is offering programming to help you get the most out of your time at home. She will host four 1-hour workshops via Zoom during the next week to help you organize your financial paperwork, declutter your life, talk to family about your nontitled property, and learn to protect your identity. Here’s her schedule:
Declutter Your Life, Reduce Your Stress – 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Organizing Your Financial Paperwork – 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate? – 1 p.m. Thursday.
Protecting Your Personal Identity – 1 p.m. Friday.
Zoom, according to Richel, is a video conferencing resource that allows people to see each other, hear each other and see a presentation in real time. For more information about the classes and how to participate, email Richel at krichel@uidaho.edu.