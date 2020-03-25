Gyms, tattoo parlors, barber shops and salons in Moscow must close and gatherings of more than 10 people within facilities that include educational institutions, churches and other religious organizations are prohibited because of COVID-19, according to a city news release.
The order does not apply to childcare and daycare services and facilities.
Mayor Bill Lambert issued the Public Health Emergency Order on Tuesday, and it is in effect for seven days.
On Friday, the mayor issued a seven-day emergency order and then the council extended the order to May 5 that prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people and dining in bars and restaurants.
The additional restrictions announced Tuesday, and to be in effect starting today, were enacted given the inability for some businesses to follow the recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines because of the nature of the business, and in light of the unique location of Moscow and close proximity to states and locations where there are larger number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the release said.
“It is so important that we take all precautions in as short order as possible,” Lambert said in the release. “We are not taking these actions lightly. We know they are significant. Our goal is to protect our citizens in the days and weeks to come.”
The city council can extend Tuesday’s seven-day order via a resolution. The resolution is expected to be considered by the council this week, the release said.
In addition, the city has closed playgrounds and other shared public facilities in parks as of Tuesday, the release said. The closure includes play structures, basketball courts, the skate park at the Eggan Youth Center and restrooms in the city’s parks and downtown.
Fencing and signage will be installed to let patrons know the facilities are closed. Parks and green spaces will remain open.
The Moscow School District also will close school play structures, and Latah County Fairgrounds officials will shut down the Lions Club Park playground, the release said.
This information and all other orders and COVID-19 related actions and documents are available on the city’s website at www.ci.moscow.id.us.