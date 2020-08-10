Moscow church says it’s ready to provide emergency day care

After announcing a year-long hiatus for its preschool program, Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Moscow said it plans to offer an emergency day care service for the fall.
Last week, the church issued a statement saying it would be unable to offer its preschool service for the 2020-21 school year. Preschool Director Nikki Cox said the preschool’s two teachers both left this past year, and the pandemic made those vacancies difficult to fill.
Cox said there is also a lot of uncertainty surrounding whether school operations might be disrupted by outbreaks and mandated closures. However, the church recognized many families still had a great need for childcare.
“(Many) of our students that come to the preschool are working families and they have to have their kids somewhere,” said Monica Wajda, office manager for the church who is also helping lead development of the program. “As a church, we thought maybe we could offer something with a lower number of students on a part time basis.”
Wajda, who was also chairperson for Emmanuel Lutheran’s preschool and holds a degree in elementary education, said the day care would be offered to children ages 3 to 5, Monday through Friday and will be limited to about 10 children. She said they have not yet opened registration for the day care as they have yet to hire a teacher and a teacher’s aide, but the hope is to have people signing up for the program in the coming weeks. She said registration will be open to all community members, not just those that attend Emmanuel Lutheran.
She said the day would likely be structured similarly to the preschool, including a circle time, snack time and some light academic work. However Tara Roberts, who is helping Wajda organize the day care, said there are some key differences.
“We do want to make sure we’re calling it an emergency ‘day care’ and not preschool — it’s the same age of children but we, in our preschool, really focused on a well-developed curriculum,” Roberts said. “We’re definitely going to have wonderful activities and educational opportunities in the day care but it’s more focused probably on playing and enjoying time outside and things like that — it’s still kind of under development, but we’re thinking of a separate project.”
Wajda said the day care will take precautions to limit the spread of disease including enhanced sanitization protocols, doing temperature checks at the door and emphasizing handwashing. She said because of the age group, they will not require students to wear masks but parents will be asked to keep their children home and alert day care employees if their child is sick or tests positive for COVID-19. If this happened, she said, the day care would shut down.
Wajda said she is hopeful this will not happen. While an introduction to academic instruction can be important for preparing children for kindergarten, she said the social element of that development is at least as important.
“Having them socialize together, learning how to develop those skills can help prepare them for kindergarten,” she said. “It has them have this nice platform when going into though, how to play with friends and get along and also how to follow the direction right from an adult.”
Wajda said because many families are experiencing fiscal turmoil because of the pandemic, she hopes to offer this as a “love project” through the ministry and allow parents to pay what they can as they can. She said some families will likely pay slightly more for the service while families facing tighter financial circumstances would pay slightly less to help balance the cost.
“We want to just basically break even — so by paying these teachers and having … funds come in from these families, we want to break even gently,” she said. “That way we can still find our teachers, but it’s not going to be something where we’re profiting off of it.”
