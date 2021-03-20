St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Moscow will hold a service of remembrance and thanksgiving at 6 p.m. Sunday to mark the first anniversary of the widespread closures that followed the initial COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020. The service will include music, reflection and prayers.
The service is intended to remember those who have died and to thank those who work in health care and essential services. In addition, the service will acknowledge those whose businesses or jobs have been lost or changed.
The church is located at 111 S. Jefferson St., across from the Moscow Public Library. Seating is limited and advance reservations are required through this site: www.signupgenius.com/go/5080F45ABAD2EA2F49-aservice.
All attendees must wear masks and observe social distancing. More information is available by contacting the church office at (208) 882-2022 or saintmark.moscow@gmail.com.