The Moscow City Council plans to review Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s phased reopening plan for the state in a special meeting Tuesday.
The plan, called Idaho Rebounds: Our Path to Prosperity, includes four phases of reopening the state economy in a series of four stages, if certain criteria are met.
Among these criteria is a requirement that the state see a downward trend both in people showing COVID-19-like symptoms and in documented cases for at least the last 14 days.
The state hopes to begin the first phase May 1 which would allow summer camps and places of worship would be allowed to reopen but bars, restaurants, night clubs and movie theaters would remain closed.
Moscow City Council on Tuesday will discuss the plan and the city’s stay-at-home order set to expire May 5. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. and can be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/user/CityofMoscow or https://www.facebook.com/CityofMoscowIdaho. Those who wish to provide input can email council@ci.moscow.id.us.