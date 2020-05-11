In response to COVID-19, the Moscow Farmers Market is offering a pre-paid, contactless, pick-up location as part of operations this year. Titled “Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market,” patrons and residents may shop from Moscow Farmers Market vendors online at bit.ly/2SSOWai.
The drive-in market is scheduled to begin this week. Opening day for the full, in-person market is scheduled for June 6.
Paid orders are available for pickup on Saturdays in the Moscow City Hall parking lot, 206 E. Third Street. Customers can place orders starting 9 a.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Thursday.
Customers can search for products and vendors to select goods to purchase. Pick-up times are available in 15-minute intervals beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 12:45 p.m.
All customers will enter the Motor-In Farmers Market via Second Street and will be directed by staff upon entry.