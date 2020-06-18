The Moscow Farmers Market will double its patron capacity from 100 to 200 at Saturday’s market, which runs 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street.
The city has doubled the capacity each week, starting at 50 June 6, 100 on Saturday and now 200 this weekend.
Patrons are asked to queue up and enter the market at Sixth and Main streets once directed by staff.
Patrons are encouraged to wear cloth face coverings and keep six-feet of social distance while shopping at the farmers market.
The Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market is still available for patrons wishing to have a contactless pick-up option. Patrons can shop the online storefront each week from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Thursday and pick up their orders Saturday in drive-through fashion in the Moscow City Hall parking lot.