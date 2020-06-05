After a one-month delay, the 43rd season of the Moscow Farmers Market will open Saturday.
But it will look quite different than in the past.
Moscow Community Events Manager Amanda Argona said the market, which runs 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street from Third to Sixth streets, will be limited to 50 patrons at a time instead of the thousands that normally stroll through the heart of the city during the five-hour event.
Argona said patrons will enter the market at Sixth and Main streets after directed by staff and exit at Third and Main streets so staff and Farmers Market Commission members can keep an accurate count of patrons.
She said staff and commission members at the two intersections will communicate with each other when patrons enter and exit the market so the number of patrons does not exceed 50.
Argona said barricades will be used at Sixth Street so patrons can form a serpentine line.
A map that includes participating vendors will be handed out to patrons at Sixth Street so people can shop as efficiently as possible, Argona said.
“That’s really an incentive for people to queue up at Sixth Street,” she said.
She acknowledged that the line could be long since the market will be reduced to 50 people at a time.
However, Argona said she expects some patrons will not show up because of coronavirus concerns or other reasons.
“We just want to be able to offer the market as a venue at this time for the farmers and producers who really need to get their product out to the community,” she said. “Those are perishable items that only last so long and really getting food out at this point in time - that’s our priority right now.”
From 8 to 9:30 a.m., the market will be reserved for patrons who are at risk for coronavirus complications. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those include older adults and people with serious underlying medical conditions.
Argona said temporary Americans with Disabilities Act parking spaces will be available in the first bay of the South Jackson Street parking lot. Patrons using those stalls will be allowed to enter the market via Friendship Square after they are directed by staff.
Although almost 100 vendor stalls are typically available, Argona said that because of the coronavirus about 25 vendors will participate in Saturday’s market.
She said half the stalls were taken away so vendors can adhere to social distancing. The number of vendors were further reduced because of the limited types of vendors that can participate this year and some vendors simply decided to opt out of the market this season.
According to a city of Moscow news release, patrons are asked: not to enter the market if they feel sick or unwell; to observe six-foot social distancing cues while shopping and waiting in line; to not handle or touch vendor products and allow vendors to handle and bag merchandise (patrons who bring reusable bags must bag their own products); to wash and sanitize hands often by using the handwashing and hand sanitizer stations at the market; to use contactless mobile payment applications when available to minimize contact; and to shop efficiently, which means making a list, sending one household member to shop when possible and limiting interactions with other patrons and vendors.
Guidelines will adapt to the changing needs of the market and the phased reopening as outlined in Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds plan, the release said.
As it has the past three Saturdays, the Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market will continue as an option for both vendors and patrons throughout the market season as long as it makes sense and is viable, Argona said.
Patrons can shop from select vendors online at https://www.localline.ca/motor-in-moscow-farmers-market. Paid orders are available for contactless pick-up on Saturdays in the Moscow City Hall parking lot, 206 E. Third St. The online storefront is open 9 a.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Thursday each week.
“We hope to have lots of grace and patience and cooperation from the community so we can continue to offer the market this season,” Argona said.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.