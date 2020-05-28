The Moscow Farmers Market will open to in-person shoppers June 6, though several restrictions will be in place to lessen the chances of COVID-19 spread.
The in-person market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday during the summer and early fall starting June 6, according to the city of Moscow.
Patrons are asked to not enter the market if they are not feeling well; the hours of 8-9:30 a.m. are reserved for at-risk patrons to shop; no more than 50 shoppers will be allowed in the footprint of the market at all times; shoppers are asked to line up and enter the market via the Sixth Street entrance and leave via the Third Street exit; patrons should maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet; and patrons are asked to “shop efficiently,” according to a city of Moscow news release.
There will be washing and sanitizing stations throughout the market, and patrons are encouraged to use contactless payment methods.
The Moscow Farmers Market, which is beginning its 43rd season, has offered online shopping during the month of May, and that option will continue throughout the 2020 season, the release said. More information about that can be found at www.localline.ca/motor-in-moscow-farmers-market.