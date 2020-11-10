The Moscow City Council will use a Public Health – Idaho North Central District COVID-19 assessment tool to help determine whether to continue, extend or terminate the city’s face mask order that took effect in early July and is set to expire Jan. 5.
The public health emergency order says face coverings must be worn in public where 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained with non-household members. Mayor Bill Lambert issued the order and the City Council extended it twice.
The PH-INCD assessment tool says that in order for the district — which includes, Latah, Nez Perce, Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis counties — to be placed in the “minimal risk” category, new daily cases must be less than one case per 10,000 people based on a seven-day moving average (for Latah County that would be four or fewer new daily cases); the number of confirmed COVID-19 hospital admissions districtwide must be zero to five based on a seven-day moving average; and test results must be reported in one to four days.
At a special Moscow City Council meeting Monday night, the council unanimously approved using the assessment tool and its criteria. If all three of the criteria are determined to be in the “minimal risk” category for three straight weeks, the council could reconsider the face mask order.
Latah County is in the “moderate risk” category and meets one of the three “minimal risk” criteria.
The assessment tool indicates Latah County had 13.57 average daily cases the week ending Oct. 31 and that increased to 18.14 cases the week ending Nov. 7. Total district-wide hospitalizations were 10.57 Oct. 31 and raised slightly to 10.71 last week. The average days for test results to be reported decreased from 2.06 to 1.64 days from two weeks ago to last week.
The council also agreed to consider which stage Idaho is in in the Idaho Rebounds reopening plan; recommendations from PH-INCD, Latah County, Gritman Medical Center, the University of Idaho and Moscow School District; and COVID-19 conditions in Whitman County before reevaluating the face mask order.
Councilor Art Bettge said if the assessment tool criteria and other considerations are met, the council can start to look at removing the mandate.
“From my point of view, I think the metrics that we’ve established are about as good as we can get right now realizing that things may change in the future,” said Bettge, who along with Councilor Sandra Kelly and Lambert were the only ones who participated in the meeting in the council chambers at City Hall. Leaders from PH-INCD, Latah County, Gritman, UI, MSD and the rest of the City Council spoke virtually at Monday’s meeting.
City Supervisor Gary Riedner, who spoke virtually because he said he tested positive for COVID-19, said the council has been asked over the past several months which metrics it evaluates to determine a public health emergency order is needed, leading to Monday’s special council meeting.
PH-INCD Director Carol Moehrle said cases are climbing across the district, including 251 cases reported over the weekend and Monday.
“We have been truly shocked at the growth that we’ve seen over just the last few weeks,” Moehrle said.
She said district staff are working to show cases and other data by zip code in addition to by county like they have been. Of the more than 1,100 cases in Latah County, 910 of them are from the Moscow zip code, Moehrle said.
Gritman Chief Medical Officer John Brown commended the mayor and council on implementing Moscow’s mask order and supported the metrics the council approved Monday to help evaluate the order in the future.
Dr. Nicholas Garrett, Gritman trauma director, said the metrics are “reasonable and prudent at this point.”
“It is pretty emphatic that masks are our easiest and cheapest method for trying to control this virus without going to extreme lockdowns,” Garrett said.
Three members of the public spoke at the meeting. Two asked questions and one opposed the mask order.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.