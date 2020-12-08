Moscow’s face mask order will last until at least June 9 unless the City Council terminates the mandate sooner based on improved COVID-19 conditions. The June date takes into consideration the close of the University of Idaho’s spring semester and the Moscow School District’s academic year.
The Moscow City Council extended the order at Monday night’s council meeting. It also approved a metrics model the council will use to determine whether to extend or terminate the order that took effect in early July and was set to expire Jan. 5 prior to the council’s decision Monday.
“This isn’t anything new,” Councilor Sandra Kelly said. “Holy cow, we’ve been talking about following science since day one. That’s what we’re still trying to do ... If you want it over, then put on the mask and let’s end it.”
Two members of the public addressed the council and mayor, including one man who prayed and opposed the order. Several people stood outside City Hall protesting the order.
The council approved one month ago the concept of the metrics model and it adopted the final model Monday. The main part of the metrics model includes using a Public Health – Idaho North Central District COVID-19 assessment tool to decide whether to extend or terminate the order.
The PH-INCD assessment tool says that in order for the district — which includes, Latah, Nez Perce, Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis counties — to be placed in the “minimal risk” category, new daily cases must be less than one case per 10,000 people based on a seven-day moving average (for Latah County that would be four or fewer new daily cases); the number of confirmed COVID-19 hospital admissions districtwide must be zero to five based on a seven-day moving average; and test results must be reported in one to four days.
If all three of the criteria are determined to be in the “minimal risk” category for three straight weeks, the council could reconsider the face mask order. Latah County is in the “moderate risk” category and meets one of the three “minimal risk” criteria.
The council also agreed to consider which stage Idaho is in in the Idaho Rebounds reopening plan; recommendations from PH-INCD, Latah County, Gritman Medical Center, the University of Idaho and Moscow School District; and COVID-19 conditions in Whitman County before reevaluating the face mask order.
Idaho is in a modified stage two of the four-stage Idaho Rebounds plan. The fourth stage is the least restrictive of the stages.
Moscow’s face mask order says face coverings must be worn in public where 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained with non-household members. Mayor Bill Lambert issued the order and the City Council has now extended it three times.
In other business, the council unanimously:
Sustained a Moscow Board of Adjustment decision that waived 12 off-street parking spaces and approved a conditional use permit application to expand Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, which is located on East Second Street and north of the 1912 Center.
Five residents who live near the church sent a letter to the city appealing the Board of Adjustment’s decision.
The church proposes to construct a 5,917-square-foot addition to the existing church. The project will include the removal of an existing administrative building — adjacent to the main church facility — owned and used by the church. The removal will facilitate the addition and renovations to the main church building, including 28 additional seats in the sanctuary and 43 new seats in the balcony level.
The project would require the church to provide 18 additional parking spaces but the Board of Adjustment waived 12 of them — one more than the church requested to be waived.
Approved a state/local agreement and an associated resolution for a proposed construction project on Mountain View Road from Sixth Street to Joseph Street.
The $3.45 million project includes widening the roadway, installing bicycle lanes, improving curbing, sidewalks and lighting and installing a roundabout at the Sixth Street intersection.
The project is nearing final design and is set for construction in fiscal year 2024. City staff was recently notified that the project is on a list to receive funding to advance the project to construction in 2021 if additional stimulus or redistribution funds become available. The city would provide $198,112 in matching funds for the project.
